The Trump administration has been using fake “wartime” powers to crack down on immigration, and a recently revealed Justice Department memo shows how brazenly they have thrown out every protection against state power guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

USA Today has the scoop:

Trump administration officials directed law enforcement nationwide to pursue suspected gang members into their homes, in some cases without any sort of warrant, according to a copy of the directive exclusively obtained by USA Today.

The directive, issued March 14 by Attorney General Pam Bondi, provides the first public view of the specific implementation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act invoked to deport migrants accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. …

It purports to grant authority for police to enter a suspected “Alien Enemy’s residence” if “circumstances render it impracticable” to first obtain a warrant. …

Lee Gelernt, the ACLU's lead counsel in the challenges to uses of the Alien Enemies Act, said the DOJ directives run counter to the constitution’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure.