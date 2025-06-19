Using its power of the purse, Congress passed a bipartisan law last year that makes funding for immigration enforcement conditional on allowing lawmakers to visit ICE detainment facilities unannounced. The administration has been blatantly defying that law, both in practice and now in formal policy.

The New York Times reports:

Under federal law, members of Congress can make unannounced oversight visits to immigration facilities that “detain or otherwise house aliens.” Lawmakers are not required to provide “prior notice of the intent to enter a facility” to conduct oversight. …

But in guidance released this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement asks members of Congress to give at least 72 hours notice for a visit to its facilities. Asked about the policy, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, went even further, suggesting that federal officials would not be allowed entry unless they provided a week’s notice. …

The new policy, updated since February, also denies that ICE field offices are subject to the provision in federal law about congressional oversight visits. Detained immigrants have been held in some of those offices for days waiting for officials to process their cases.

Democratic lawmakers in California, Illinois and New York have been turned away from ICE field offices and processing centers in recent days, sometimes after trying in vain for hours to gain access to buildings that they say they are authorized to visit.