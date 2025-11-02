The UnPopulist illustration

Every few months, Elon Musk announces a grand new project that feels like it was scribbled on a napkin somewhere between a meme spree and a feud with whatever journalist he’s mad at that week. His latest is Grokipedia, a supposedly anti-woke alternative to Wikipedia powered by Grok—the same AI that has, on numerous occasions, produced racist caricatures, indulged conspiracy theories, and treated violent rhetoric like casual small talk.

Musk insists Wikipedia has been captured by shadowy ideological forces and that his platform will restore “neutrality.” This argument works only if you’ve somehow missed the past two years of Grok’s public output, which reads less like a reference text and more like a comment section having a nervous breakdown. The far right cheers Grokipedia as the dawn of “real truth.” Everyone else sees the outline of an information ecosystem where accuracy is optional and vibes carry the day.

Our video traces how this project emerged from Musk’s ongoing ideological battles, why Grok is the last system you’d pick to organize human knowledge, and how Musk misses the point of what makes projects like Wikipedia useful.

