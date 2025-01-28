In his final address, former President Joe Biden warned that an “oligarchy” of extreme wealth and power threatens American democracy. Biden’s choice of words marks a shift—one that acknowledges how figures like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos aren’t just rich, but wield political influence eerily similar to Russian oligarchs (especially in Trump’s second term).

In my new video I point out how we got to this point so quickly. From Facebook ditching independent fact-checkers to Musk’s appointment as head of a regulation-slashing “agency” that benefits his own businesses, the parallels to post-Soviet cronyism are hard to ignore.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.