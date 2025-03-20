Trump has slashed federal education programs under the banner of fighting “radical indoctrination,” cutting anything that doesn’t fit his culture war agenda. But one thing he has kept is is the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission (or 1776 Commission)—his failed attempt to repurpose history as a nationalist propaganda tool.

The last version, undertaken during his first term, was rushed, widely mocked, and even dismissed by his own education secretary. But now the idea is back and it is indistinguishable from MAGA propaganda. Indeed, it is an attempt not to teach America’s history but rewrite it—to tell some fairy-tale version of it that serves Trump’s political agenda.

