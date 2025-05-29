It started as a supposedly simple mission to “clean up the bureaucracy.” But the Department of Government Efficiency—DOGE—has quickly become a stealth weapon for executive power, increasingly crossing lines it was never meant to touch.

In this video, which is part of the Executive Watch project, we look at how DOGE is strongarming independent organizations that are not supposed to be subject to its oversight—and why that’s a flashing red warning light for the balance of powers.

