National Conservatism—led by figures like Israeli philosopher Yoram Hazony—offers a model that leans heavily in the direction opposite the tech monarchists. That is, towards tradition—not away from it. Hazony and allies argue that the nation-state is not just a useful institution, but one divinely ordained to support a single ethnic, religious, and linguistic identity.

For NatCons, the only real political community is one bound by shared blood, faith, or other similarly arbitrary feature. And ensuring that level of cohesion, as my video on this strand of postliberalism points out, means giving the state the power to trample on basic rights.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.