The Trump campaign is attacking Kamala Harris on immigration, falsely claiming that she supports “amnesty for 10 million illegals” and has “given up control of the border.” But while these claims are misleading, Harris’ actual stance on immigration isn’t as liberal as the ads suggest.

Though she once advocated for a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, she now backs tougher border policies, including more Border Patrol agents and caps on daily migrant entries. She even supported Biden’s border bill, which funded wall construction—something she previously opposed.

To see how her turn toward more restrictive policies betrays her claim of liberal bona fides, watch my video below, or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

