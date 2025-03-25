The UnPopulist illustration

The Alien Enemies Act was designed for wartime emergencies—not political vendettas. But that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from dusting off this centuries-old law to fast-track deportations of immigrants from countries he considers “hostile,” all without due process.

In the first video of our new series for Executive Watch, I address why this isn’t just a hardline immigration policy—it’s an unconstitutional power grab dressed in national security language.

