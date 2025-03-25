Trump Asserts Illegal Wartime Powers to Deport Immigrants in Defiance of the Court
The president is baselessly invoking a John Adams-era law to circumvent due process in carrying out his deportation scheme
The Alien Enemies Act was designed for wartime emergencies—not political vendettas. But that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from dusting off this centuries-old law to fast-track deportations of immigrants from countries he considers “hostile,” all without due process.
In the first video of our new series for Executive Watch, I address why this isn’t just a hardline immigration policy—it’s an unconstitutional power grab dressed in national security language.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.