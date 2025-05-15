The Trump administration’s push to suspend habeas corpus isn’t just unconstitutional—it’s authoritarian. Trump’s top adviser, Stephen Miller, is twisting the Immigration and Nationality Act to argue that immigration judges under the executive branch can detain migrants without judicial review, falsely claiming that this bypasses Article III courts. But the Constitution is clear: only Congress can suspend habeas corpus, and only in cases of rebellion or invasion—not as a loophole for mass deportations. This is a brazen attempt to eliminate court oversight and consolidate unchecked power in the hands of the president.

