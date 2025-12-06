The UnPopulist illustration

One of Trump’s governing priorities has been to fully collapse the line between public power and personal favor. Usually, his movement’s best spinfluencers will try their hardest to portray his actions as serving the national interest. But every so often an example comes along that strips away the pretense entirely. The latest one doesn’t involve a sweeping executive order or some sprawling regulatory scheme. This time it’s a movie deal—one that unspools into a perfect diorama of how influence, indulgence, celebrity, and political leverage all blend together in this administration.

This video focuses on how, rather than a funny Hollywood footnote, this story is a window into how Trump wields public office: as a tool for rewarding allies, rehabilitating the unrepentant, and turning the cultural machinery of the country into his own personal PR shop.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

