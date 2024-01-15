Today’s video examines the right’s efforts to construct a “parallel economy,” a collection of products and services marketed to conservatives by other conservatives who share not just their right-wing values but also their core political objective, namely, wresting control of American institutions from the alleged grip of the left. This parallel economy prioritizes political purity above product quality and depends for its growth on perpetually escalating the culture war. We are pro-market liberals, but it’s worth reflecting on the broader ramifications of enterprises whose business model depends on inflaming the culture war.

