Trump is not confining his crusade to impose his MAGA orthodoxy to American campuses. He’s going international!

As part of its anti-DEI jihad, his administration has pressured Finland’s University of Helsinki to scrub terms like “climate change” and “equal society” from materials about scholarships that receive U.S. grants. But the university pushed back. It is rejecting the funding, which will affect American Fulbright scholars in Finland along will other research collaborations.

Trump doesn’t just want to be King of America. He wants to be Emperor of the World.

