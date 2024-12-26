The holiday season is cherished time for joy, family, and giving. Yet we will soon face a new kind of Grinch—a political one pushing policies that could steal the sparkle from our celebrations. From skyrocketing prices on gifts due to massive tariffs to the impact of immigration crackdowns on the food that graces our holiday tables, Donald Trump’s anti-trade and anti-immigrant agenda could transform a season of abundance into one of scarcity and stress.

But this isn’t just about economics—it’s about values. Free trade and immigration embody the spirit of the season: openness, generosity, and unity. When we close ourselves off to the world, we dim the lights of what makes the holidays so magical—connection and shared traditions.

Watch it below or on YouTube.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

