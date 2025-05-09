Trump's FCC Uses its Regulatory Authority to Shut Down Negative Coverage
Brendan Carr wants to force media organizations to broadcast MAGA propaganda
The Trump administration illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia and indefinitely condemned him to a terrorism confinement center in El Salvador. Instead of rectifying this grievous error, the White House decided to conduct a smear campaign against him. But when MSNBC and NBC refused to air a briefing from the White House Press Room, rightly judging it to be propaganda intended to spin its actions against Abrego Garcia as justified, FCC Chair Brendan Carr implied he may leverage a rarely used policy to pressure networks into compliance—not with the “public interest,” as he suggests—but with the president’s wishes.
This has already created a chilling effect within newsrooms, which significantly erodes our ability to maintain a free and independent press that can hold those in power accountable.
