For years, the far right has pushed the narrative that Democrats, hoping to usurp white Americans’ status and power, welcome in untenable numbers of immigrants to “replace” native-born Americans with. But the results of the 2024 presidential election decisively prove that the “Great Replacement” myth … is just that, a myth.

Exit polls show Latino men in particular increased in their support of Trump, who achieved a 14-point increase among the Latino bloc. My latest video explains how the conspiratorial fearmongering of Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy is founded in fiction and serves only to stoke fear.

Watch it below or on TikTok.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.