Despite Trump’s proven friendship with notorious sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and sweet treatment of the Tate brothers, manosphere all-stars charged with sexual abuse and rape in multiple countries, he likes to talk tough on human trafficking. He talks a good talk about “protecting victims,” but rather than use the federal government’s anti-trafficking resources for their designated purpose, Trump has ordered agents across these teams to chase deportation numbers, not criminal networks.

Anti-trafficking offices across federal agencies have seen deep cuts in personnel and other resources, resulting in stalled cases and worse. And victims cooperating with law enforcement have been stripped off their immigration protections.

Our video, below, details the grim implications of the administration’s harsh immigration enforcement agenda, and how it has pushed real anti-trafficking work to the margins, making it easier for exploitation to continue in the shadows.

