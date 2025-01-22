The UnPopulist illustration

Donald Trump is once again twisting the Constitution to fit his anti-immigrant agenda. Just hours into his second term, he signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship—an unconstitutional move I unpack in my latest video, drawing from an essay by Paul Gowder.

At his most extreme, Trump’s legal architect, John Eastman—of fake electors fame—claims that undocumented immigrants are an “invasion,” justifying his order under a bogus national emergency. Courts have rejected this before, but with Trump pushing legal limits, this battle is far from over.

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, and for a deeper breakdown, read Gowder’s piece here at The UnPopulist.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.