Over the past decade, JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, gradually shifted from Trump critic to hard-right reactionary. Influenced by powerful figures on the right like PayPal founder Peter Thiel and postliberal theorists such as Curtis Yarvin and Patrick Deneen, Vance has drifted towards authoritarian and anti-democratic ideals. That’s precisely why Vance’s rise, backed by these radical influences, should be a major concern for the future of American democracy.

