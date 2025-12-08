The Left’s Authoritarian Apologist: Hasan Piker
Jeremiah Johnson’s debut clip asks the anti-Trump, anti-authoritarian left why it is chumming around with an influencer like Hasan Piker? Piker, among other things, has a record of minimizing the atrocities of brutal regimes like China. A left that wants to oppose right-wing tyrants can’t embrace people like Piker without losing moral credibility.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.