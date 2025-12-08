Jeremiah Johnson’s debut clip asks the anti-Trump, anti-authoritarian left why it is chumming around with an influencer like Hasan Piker? Piker, among other things, has a record of minimizing the atrocities of brutal regimes like China. A left that wants to oppose right-wing tyrants can’t embrace people like Piker without losing moral credibility.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.