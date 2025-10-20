The UnPopulist illustration

Trump has issued a directive to museums to eliminate content that is “divisive” and “anti-American.” This has been widely interpreted to mean anything that might offend MAGA sensibilities by being too critical of the U.S. and its past sins. Many are worrying that this edict might cause the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit, which has been suspiciously shut down for upgrades, to nix or in some way soften its depiction of America’s treatment of Jews during World War II, when many of those who flocked to U.S. shores in an attempt to flee Nazi Germany were turned away.

The Trump administration has not been shy about trying to reshape how Americans remember history—emphasizing nationalist pride over moral reckoning.

