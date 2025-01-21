Trump and top adviser Stephen Miller are once again searching for diseases to justify closing the U.S.-Mexico border. The New York Times reports that Miller tried this in 2019, pushing to link immigration to outbreaks of flu, tuberculosis, and other diseases—mostly shut down by legal experts. Then Covid-19 gave him the perfect excuse. Title 42 was used to block asylum seekers under a public health pretext until it was finally ended in 2023. Now, Miller is at it again, but this time with fewer legal restraints.

