The UnPopulist illustration

Trump’s administration has funneled billions into a bailout for Argentina that disproportionately benefits the business interests of his political allies. The president and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent’s financial scheme erases any distinction between economic diplomacy and political manipulation.

This kind of transactional policymaking undermines the credibility of global markets, corrodes the trust that undergirds multilateral cooperation, and replaces a shared economic order based on free market cooperation and competition with one driven by coercion and cronyism.

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.