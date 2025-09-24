The UnPopulist illustration

Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of Truth Social, recently registered five new America First-themed exchange-traded funds with the SEC. As executive, the president serves as both a regulator of these financial products and—despite having placed his assets into a (revocable) trust—a direct beneficiary of them.

In the following video, I show how this setup raises glaring questions about conflicts of interest—essentially letting Trump profit off of a market that his administration oversees.

