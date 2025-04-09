My latest video—which is part of our Executive Watch series—concerns Trump’s about-face on cryptocurrency, an asset he once dismissed but has now warmly embraced. Whether it’s handing out pardons to crypto criminals or launching a so-called “strategic crypto reserve” (and promoting coins tied to his Cabinet member’s business ventures in the process), Trump’s actions raise serious questions about corruption, accountability, and the future of financial regulation.

