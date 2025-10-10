Trump’s Great Leap Backward Toward One-Man Rule
Trump has seized on the shutdown as an instrument for reengineering the state in Project 2025’s image
The Trump administration is using the shutdown to ramp up its commitment to the Project 2025 blueprint for government. Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump White House, is one of Project 2025’s architects and tasked with deciding which agencies starve and which are permanently dismantled.
