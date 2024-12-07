Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment to Trump’s Cabinet is a sign of how dangerous and dumb things are about to become. During an interview with Dr. Phil, RFK Jr. suggested that several high-level deputies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were receiving substantial kickbacks for their part in the approval of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. However, this argument fails to prove anything because the NIH has no role in the vaccine approval process; the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does.

In my latest video, I show how, whether on purpose or through misunderstanding, RFK Jr.’s failure to grasp the intricacies and functions of the federal bureaucracy exemplifies the trouble with broad calls to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. While noble in principle, pursuing such a mission effectively takes more careful and informed actors than Trump has surrounded himself with for his second term.

