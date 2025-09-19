The UnPopulist illustration

If there is one area where the Trumpian right has tried to claim absolute moral urgency, it is the protection of children from sexual exploitation. Their rhetoric is relentless—and politically potent. Yet as the administration diverted resources to amp up its deportation enforcement, they inadvertently pulled agents off of an investigation into 764, an online extremist network responsible for eliciting private information and intimate sexual images from vulnerable people (often children), and then using that sensitive material to blackmail them into performing violent and sexual acts.

This is not the only example of the Trump administration pursuing deportation quotas instead of dangerous, violent criminals. The New York Times reported that in both Newark and Los Angeles, an “entire unit of roughly five people investigating child exploitation” had been pulled into immigration enforcement, “with agents trying to advance their cases on nights and weekends.”

