The UnPopulist illustration

Trump’s series of “lethal kinetic strikes” on suspected drug-running vessels in international waters has already killed dozens without trial, identification, or congressional authorization.

These attacks—outside U.S. jurisdiction, without congressional approval, and without public accountability—signal a shift toward unrestrained executive warfare (and, as evidenced by Trump’s gleeful language, an executive unburdened by guilt or conscience).

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.