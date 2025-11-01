Trump Goes on a Killing Rampage of Alleged Venezuelans Narco-Smugglers
The death toll so far it at 60 — and rising
Trump’s series of “lethal kinetic strikes” on suspected drug-running vessels in international waters has already killed dozens without trial, identification, or congressional authorization.
These attacks—outside U.S. jurisdiction, without congressional approval, and without public accountability—signal a shift toward unrestrained executive warfare (and, as evidenced by Trump’s gleeful language, an executive unburdened by guilt or conscience).
