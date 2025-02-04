The UnPopulist illustration

From Mel Gibson to Lauren Boebert to Charlie Kirk, Trump’s return to office is being framed not as a political comeback but as a fatherly restoration of order. As I explain in the video below, this isn’t just embarrassing—it reflects a deeper, more dangerous shift in how the right views power. This is indeed a return—not to accountable rule but to a medieval system of patronage where loyalty trumps law and governance becomes a family business.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, and be sure to read Alan Elrod’s essay in The UnPopulist for a more in-depth look at one dangerous manifestation of this phenomenon: the “constitutional sheriff” movement.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.