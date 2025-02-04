Trump Is the Right’s Daddy Now
Its adoration for an abusive father figure reveals how it views the nature of political power
From Mel Gibson to Lauren Boebert to Charlie Kirk, Trump’s return to office is being framed not as a political comeback but as a fatherly restoration of order. As I explain in the video below, this isn’t just embarrassing—it reflects a deeper, more dangerous shift in how the right views power. This is indeed a return—not to accountable rule but to a medieval system of patronage where loyalty trumps law and governance becomes a family business.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, and be sure to read Alan Elrod’s essay in The UnPopulist for a more in-depth look at one dangerous manifestation of this phenomenon: the “constitutional sheriff” movement.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.