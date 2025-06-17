This brand of postliberalism seeks a return to religious rule—not metaphorically but literally. Catholic integralists like Patrick Deneen and Adrian Vermeule, who in many ways go further than National Conservatives, want to reintegrate church and state and reconfigure institutions so that they conform to their distinctly Catholic interpretation of “the highest good.”

As far as they are concerned, liberal individualism is not merely wrong—it’s offensive to God and the divinely-created order. In the end, they want their moral vision to be enforced by state power.

