The U.S. refugee system is supposed to be about protecting people from persecution—regardless of where they’re from, what religion they follow, or who they vote for. But under Donald Trump, that principle has been turned on its head.

In this video, we tell the story of how 49 white Afrikaners were fast-tracked into the U.S. while tens of thousands of others—from Sudan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar—were left in limbo. It’s not just a story of bureaucratic favoritism; it’s a warning about how refugee policy is being used to reward ideological allies and broadcast a far-right narrative under the guise of humanitarian concern.

