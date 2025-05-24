Donald Trump’s attempted takeover of the Library of Congress isn’t about books—it’s about power. After firing Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Trump tried to bypass the Senate and install his own loyalist, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, to oversee a vital legislative agency. That’s a direct assault on the separation of powers: the Library, and especially its Congressional Research Service, exists to serve Congress, not the executive. Giving Trump access to decades of confidential legislative research isn’t just improper—it’s a setup for political espionage and a breakdown of constitutional boundaries.

