The People Trump Honors Reveals His Dark Vision for the Country
Trump’s vision for America is one where violence, domination, oppression, and injustice reign
As Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza warned at our Liberalism for the 21st Century conference, who a leader honors tells you everything you need to know about where he wants to take his or her country. It also tells you about the moral vision—or lack thereof—that he wants the nation to embody.
Watch my video, below, showing some of the figures this administration has chosen to officially valorize, or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
