This spring, the Trump administration quietly asked the public to weigh in on how our national monuments talk about America’s past.

The real goal? To erase hard truths—from slavery to colonialism—in favor of a more “patriotic” story. Buried beneath bureaucratic language is an effort to whitewash the nation’s history and stifle the uncomfortable parts that don’t fit the MAGA narrative.

In this video, we break down how Trump’s team is using the machinery of government not to protect heritage, but to rewrite it—and what that means for a democracy built on free inquiry and public memory.

