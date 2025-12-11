The UnPopulist illustration

The legality of the administration’s “lethal kinetic strikes” against Venezuelan boats has been in doubt from the get go. But these actions crossed into war crimes territory when the Pentagon ordered a second strike that blew into smithereens two injured and helpless survivors of an initial boat bombing desperately hanging on to the wreckage for dear life. The second strike violated every established domestic and international rule of war. But rather than do a mea culpa and pull back, Trump officials engaged in a bureaucratic shell game to dodge accountability.

This video shows an administration that kills first and improvises legal theories later.

