Rich Lowry’s recent op-ed in The New York Times, arguing that "Trump Can Win on Character," is the epitome of bipartisan gaslighting. While Lowry praises Trump’s "authenticity" and "straight talk," he conveniently glosses over the countless scandals and ethical violations that have plagued the former president’s entire career. Yes, Democrats have their own fair share of political missteps and scandals, but elevating Trump’s character, or the lack thereof, is a dangerous form of denial.

Character matters, and by pretending that Trump’s antics can be excused as part of his charm, Lowry is distorting the larger conversation about accountability and leadership. In my latest video, I highlight the many times Trump’s behavior has undermined the integrity necessary for holding public office.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.