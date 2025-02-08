In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele proposed taking convicted criminals from the United States—including U.S. citizens—into his newly built megaprison, a facility notorious for its brutal conditions. (As Joel Looper explained in an essay for The UnPopulist, Bukele is an authoritarian who is not qualitatively different from the gangs he seeks to eradicate. He tramples on innocents and wages violence against anyone who gets in his way.) Trump has vowed to deport 15–25 million people. But mass deportation is legally complicated. Bukele’s offer thus provides Trump with a chilling workaround.

In this short video, I explain the danger that such a proposal poses.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

