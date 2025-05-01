The DOJ's Arrest of a Judge Is an Effort to Outmuscle the Judiciary
Judge Hannah Dugan's perp walk sends a clear message: play ball or pipe down
Federal agents have arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, charging her with obstruction and for shielding an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, from detainment by ICE agents during a court appearance.
Prosecuting a sitting judge for what happened in her own courtroom is an extraordinary move and a blatant attempt to intimidate the judicial branch into going along with the administration’s plans.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.