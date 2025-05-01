Federal agents have arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, charging her with obstruction and for shielding an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, from detainment by ICE agents during a court appearance.

Prosecuting a sitting judge for what happened in her own courtroom is an extraordinary move and a blatant attempt to intimidate the judicial branch into going along with the administration’s plans.

