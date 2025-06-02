We tend to think of constitutional breakdown as something dramatic: tanks in the streets, parliaments ablaze, presidents refusing to leave office. But as Andy Craig recently argued in The UnPopulist, American constitutional collapse has not come about from a single moment but from a steady erosion of the norms and principles that formerly ensured constitutional compliance.

Our latest video explores what happens when power is no longer mediated by rules—when institutions still exist, but are no longer the main way we resolve disputes. The signs are already here: ignored court rulings, emergency powers used as routine governance, congressional irrelevance, and civil servants replaced by loyalists.

Watch it below, or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.