The 2024 presidential election is two weeks away. Just like he did in the run-up to the 2020 contest, Donald Trump has laid the groundwork ahead of time to reject any outcome that doesn’t end in a Republican victory. On Nov. 5 and in the days after, if the race is close, or if he is losing, he will inevitably claim that the election is being stolen from him.

We know with certainty that Trump will claim fraud. The question is: What will JD Vance say and do?

My latest video examines the different routes Vance could take when, in response to a close race or a Republican defeat, the leader of his party revs up the Big Lie 2.0.

Watch it below or on YouTube.

