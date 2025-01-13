Trump campaigned on “no new wars”—presenting himself as a tough-talking outsider to Washington who would end America’s protracted conflicts and bring troops home. But that promise didn’t survive contact with reality.

My latest video points out how he is not only ramping up for a possible trade war with our closest allies, he’s also threatening to invade and annex sovereign nations. Plus—his assurance that he would end the war in Ukraine “on day one” has proven to be nothing but foolhardy bluster.

