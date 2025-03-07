MAGA world’s hospitality to former MMA fighter and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate exposes a glaring hypocrisy. Tate, formerly under house arrest in Romania for human trafficking and sexual assault until recently, has been released after Romanian officials cited diplomatic pressure. Andrew Tate and his co-defendant brother, Tristan Tate, have had their freedom of movement restored but are due back in Romania at a future date for their court case.

As I explain in the following video, this situation highlights the double standard of right-wing rhetoric when it comes to criminal behavior. The right’s tough-on-crime stance about immigration-driven sexual violence and claimed respect for family values clashes with its lack of concern for Tate’s serious charges and its warm regard for toxic manosphere content creators.

