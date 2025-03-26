The Trump administration is using immigration laws as a weapon against dissent. In a shocking move, it detained Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holding graduate student at Columbia University, without filing any formal charges against him and invoking vague “national security” considerations. Mere days later, Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University scholar and Indian citizen here in the U.S. legally—on an academic visa—was literally abducted by the Department of Homeland Security outside his home on similarly dubious grounds.

To see how these detentions are part of a larger pattern—one that threatens not just immigrants, but all of us—watch my latest video below or on TikTok or Instagram.

