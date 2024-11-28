For most of modern American history, presidents—even across party lines—spoke about immigrants with reverence. Even in moments of political tension, the rhetoric was clear: immigrants made the country stronger, and they deserved respect.

Then Donald Trump entered politics.

From his very first campaign, his message has been one of fear and scapegoating—calling immigrants “rapists,” “animals,” and an “invasion.” These videos place Trump’s rhetoric side by side with that of his predecessors, offering a stark reminder of just how far the conversation has fallen—and what it means for the soul of the nation when respect is replaced with hatred.

Watch them below, or find all of the videos on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Trump v. FDR on Immigrants

Trump v. JFK on Immigrants

Trump v. LBJ on Immigrants

Trump v. Ronald Reagan on Immigrants

Trump v. George H. W. Bush on Immigrants

Trump v. George W. Bush on Immigrants

Trump v. Obama on Immigrants

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.