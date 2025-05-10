Earlier this month, President Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to defund National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The CPB, which is a private, nonprofit corporation, is legally shielded from such political interference by design—but Trump doesn’t care.

The right has long maintained a strong objection to government-funded media. In press releases from the White House, however, this move appears to be driven more by the prospect of sticking it to public broadcasters that it alleges are guilty of spreading “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.