Kash Patel, a former Trump loyalist known less for law enforcement experience and more for his obsession with “deep state” conspiracies and public embrace of QAnon-adjacent rhetoric, is being tapped to head our nation’s leading domestic intelligence agency.

In my latest video, I warn why the appointment of such a figure should give us all pause. Given that Patel has pushed false claims about the intelligence community, framed career civil servants as enemies of the state, and promoted conspiracy theories that have inspired real-world violence, he is a dangerous and unfit choice.

