The UnPopulist illustration

It’s easy to think of Jan. 6th as a uniquely American crisis. But just this year, South Korea saw its own coup attempt—fueled not by mobs, but by high-ranking military officials aligned with the nation’s president. Though the contexts differ, both events share a troubling commonality: the growing willingness of powerful executives to defy democratic norms in order to hold onto power.

This short video explores the parallels between these two moments—and why understanding them is essential if we want to defend liberal democracy, not just in the U.S., but everywhere that it is under threat.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.