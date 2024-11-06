Trump Is George Wallace 2.0
The former president's Madison Square Garden rally shows that those voting for him will be going along with the intellectual scion of the segregationist leader
Donald Trump’s rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden 10 days out from the election was his most provocative display of MAGA offensiveness yet. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, was depicted as a “floating island of garbage.” Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent, was variously called a sex worker and the Antichrist and much else. The sheer animus on display against immigrants and others provoked parallels to an infamous Nazi rally at the same venue in 1939.
In my latest video, I propose a different historical comparison: In many ways, Trump resembles the Southern populist and segregationist stalwart George Wallace who too held a rally at the same venue several decades later.
