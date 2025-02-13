To the amusement of rap fans and Super Bowl watchers across the world, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at rap rival Drake, is now at the center of a lawsuit brought by the Toronto artist, who has sued Universal Music Group over the promotion of the song, arguing that its lyrics defamed him.

But as legal expert Ken White (aka Popehat) explains in The UnPopulist, the case isn’t just about rap beef—it’s part of a broader trend of the powerful using lawsuits to silence their critics. My latest video shows how, from Drake to Donald Trump to Elon Musk, wealthy public figures are increasingly leveraging the legal system to suppress speech, filing lawsuits designed to intimidate and exhaust their opponents.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.